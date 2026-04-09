Woman Shares Ordeal After Balcony Ceiling Collapses In Greater Noida Flat At Night: "Rs 28,000 For This?"

A woman has alleged that a significant portion of her balcony ceiling collapsed late at night in her flat in Greater Noida, Chi 5. The incident has sparked widespread online debate regarding the safety and construction quality of high-rent apartments in the city.

In an Instagram video, Sonam Singh said that the collapse occurred around 2:00 am, while she was inside her room. Upon hearing a loud noise and opening her balcony, Singh found large chunks of concrete debris scattered across the floor. In her video, Singh also demonstrated that the fallen concrete was so brittle it could be broken apart by hand, questioning how such substandard materials could be used in a flat valued at Rs 1 crore with a monthly rent of Rs 28,000.

She expressed fear, noting she frequently stands on her balcony at night and could have been seriously injured if she had been there at the time of the fall. "Agar mai yaha raat ko khadi hoti, meri adat hai balcony mai khade hone ki. Is this safe? Ye de rahe hai 1 crore mai?" she asked.

Watch the video here:

This incident is part of a recurring pattern of structural failures in the region. Last month, a similar ceiling collapse was reported in the Royal West society in Greater Noida West, where falling plaster damaged a resident's laptop and mobile phone. The resident narrowly escaped injury in the incident, which sparked serious concerns over construction quality and maintenance in the area's high-rise apartments.

One user wrote, "It was very risky, man!!! God saved you." Another commented, "1 crore k flat mein 10 rupee ka nimbu mirchi laga lo kirpa ani shuru hojayegi." A third user added, "It was very scary."

Many asked the resident to disclose the name of the society in the comments section.