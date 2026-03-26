10 Fall Ill After Having Momos In Greater Noida, Food Poisoning Suspected

Nearly a dozen people were rushed to the hospital in Dadri after consuming momos from a local shop. The victims, belonging to two different families, reported severe symptoms including vomiting, abdominal pain, headaches, and fever shortly after eating the popular street food.

Ten members of a single family from the Nai Abadi locality fell ill after ordering the food for a family gathering. "Everyone's health deteriorated today after eating the momos yesterday evening," said Arif, a relative of the victims.

Another patient, Sandy, confirmed he had been hospitalised for two days following the consumption of food from the same vendor. He said, "I had eaten momos before falling ill."

Kashif Nadeem Alam of the Dadri Government Hospital confirmed that 10 to 12 patients are currently under care. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning," Alam said.

He added that while the patients presented with acute symptoms, their condition has improved following the administration of medication and injections.

A formal complaint regarding this matter has also been lodged with the District Magistrate.

The Food Safety Department has taken note of the incident following media reports. An investigation team is scheduled to visit the Momo stall near the Tehsil office to collect samples and conduct a hygiene audit.