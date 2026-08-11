"No Water, 5-Hour Power Cuts": Noida Woman Shows Reality Of Luxury High-Rise Flats Worth Crores

A woman's account of life in a luxury high-rise in Greater Noida has sparked discussion on social media after she highlighted the problems residents allegedly face. In a video shared on Instagram, Sweety gave viewers a glimpse of her home on the 19th floor, showing the panoramic views, swimming pool and other amenities. She said flats in the society cost more than Rs 2 crore, with even 2BHK and 3BHK homes selling for crores. However, she claimed that residents often struggle with basic necessities, particularly water and electricity.

While showing the society's swimming pool, Sweety pointed out the irony of having enough water to maintain the pool while residents allegedly face shortages in their homes. According to her, water is often unavailable from taps, forcing residents to store whatever they can and depend on daily water tankers.

She also claimed that the water shortage has become so severe that some residents use the society's club washrooms on weekends rather than their own homes.

Water, she said, is not the only problem. Sweety alleged that the society experiences power cuts lasting five to six hours, along with frequent voltage fluctuations. She claimed the fluctuations had damaged her RO purifier twice in a month and even caused her microwave to stop working.

"There's no water in the taps, but the swimming pool is full," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The experience made her rethink the decision to live in a high-rise building despite the high property prices and luxury amenities, she said. Her family had also sold their builder's flat in Vaishali and their village house, Sweety added. Now, with the problems they are facing, she said they are thinking about moving back into a builder-floor property.

The video has led many social media users to question if expensive high-rise homes necessarily translate to better living conditions, with some sharing their own experiences of water, electricity and maintenance issues in residential societies.

One user wrote: “Reality of most high-rises in NCR. One user wrote: “Reality of most high-rises in NCR. Lived for abt 12 yrs (still living) but never chose to live in so-called Societies ever, worse living conditions… always rented bigger RWA/Sector wale ghar.. 24 hrs govt. water & least electricity issues." Another commented, "Noida and its high-rise residential buildings are a scam, the sooner you know that, the better."