"No One Will Throw This Box": Man Shares Father's Priceless Reaction To MacBook Gift

A simple moment at home has brought smiles to many people online, showing how everyday habits can be both funny and familiar. A former Google managing director shared a story about his father that quickly connected with internet users for its relatable humour.

Posting on X, Parminder Singh shared that he gifted his father a MacBook Neo laptop. As his father was unboxing it, he paid no attention to the laptop itself, instead, he picked up the box and declared that no one was to throw it away.

This incident reflects a mindset commonly observed in Indian households, where people tend to carefully preserve packaging for future use rather than discarding it. This small yet distinctive moment resonated deeply with people across the internet, as they found it to be both amusing and relatable.

Check Out The Post Here:

Gifted my dad a MacBook Neo laptop. As we unpacked, he ignored the notebook, grabbed the box, and declared, ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega.' pic.twitter.com/x7FDlREC8D — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) March 26, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved his father's reaction. One user commented, "Parents and their obsession with not throwing anything."

Another user noted, "Having a good box is a precious thing in Indian households."

"I also do the same thing," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "Haha Desi dads are the best."

