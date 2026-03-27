Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"No One Will Throw This Box": Man Shares Father's Priceless Reaction To MacBook Gift

Posting on X, Parminder Singh shared that he gifted his father a MacBook Neo laptop.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"No One Will Throw This Box": Man Shares Father's Priceless Reaction To MacBook Gift
Social media users loved his father's reaction.
  • A former Google director shared a story about his father's laptop unboxing moment
  • The father focused on keeping the laptop box, not the MacBook Neo inside
  • This reflects a common habit in Indian homes to save packaging for future use
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A simple moment at home has brought smiles to many people online, showing how everyday habits can be both funny and familiar. A former Google managing director shared a story about his father that quickly connected with internet users for its relatable humour.

Posting on X, Parminder Singh shared that he gifted his father a MacBook Neo laptop. As his father was unboxing it, he paid no attention to the laptop itself, instead, he picked up the box and declared that no one was to throw it away.

This incident reflects a mindset commonly observed in Indian households, where people tend to carefully preserve packaging for future use rather than discarding it. This small yet distinctive moment resonated deeply with people across the internet, as they found it to be both amusing and relatable.

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved his father's reaction. One user commented, "Parents and their obsession with not throwing anything."

Another user noted, "Having a good box is a precious thing in Indian households."

"I also do the same thing," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "Haha Desi dads are the best."
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Parminder Singh, MacBook Neo, Indian Households
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now