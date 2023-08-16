''My Love For Rajinikanth'': Japan Ambassador Grooves To 'Kaavaalaa' With Popular YouTuber

The song 'Kaavaalaa,' was released on July 6th.

The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' has gripped the nation, all thanks to actress Tamannaah and her highly energetic dance moves. The song and the hook step are already a rage on social media, and several fans and influencers have been sharing their versions of the peppy number.

Now, the Ambassador of Japan to India also hopped onto the viral trend and displayed his love for superstar Rajinikanth. For the dance, Hiroshi Suzuki collaborated with popular Japanese Youtuber Mayo San. The duo successfully recreated the dance steps of the trending song and aced the hook step.

The video was shared on his X handle and was captioned as, ''Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia. My Love for Rajinikanth continues.''

Watch the video here:

Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia)🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵

My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth#Jailer#rajinifans



Video courtesy : Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team pic.twitter.com/qNTUWrq9Ig — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) August 16, 2023

Internet users were in awe of the dance and praised Mr. Suzuki and Ms San. One user wrote, ''Incredible to see Mayo san create magic through dance, blending #Kaavaalaa moves with Japanese flair. #Rajinikanth's impact crosses oceans!''

Another commented, ''Very impressive Mr. Ambassador.'' A third said, ''We appreciate your love sir , hope the jailer will soon release in Japanese and bring you the fun and celebrations to Japan.''

A fourth added, ''Great performance by Suzuki san and Mayo san...You're now an expert in Bollywood dance.'' Yet another wrote, ''India-Japan diplomacy with Thalaivar touch!''

Earlier, Mr. Suzuki, showing his adoration for the superstar, took up the 'Thalaivar Challenge' in which he had to flip his glasses like Mr. Rajnikanth.

Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.