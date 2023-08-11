Watch: Japan Ambassador Takes 'Thalaivar's Challenge', Wishes Luck To Rajnikanth

Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki.

Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently took up the 'Thalaivar Challenge' and posted about the same on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The term "Thalaivar" is commonly used to refer to Tamil actor Rajnikanth, who is also dubbed as the biggest superstar of Indian cinema. Mr Suzuki, showing his adoration for the superstar, took up the challenge in which he had to flip his glasses like Mr Rajnikanth. His sweet gesture comes at a time when Rajinikanth's film Jailer has just released and instantly became a hit with the internet with many appreciating him for his love towards the Indian cinema.

In the video posted on the platform, Mr Suzuki is seen taking a help of another person to get a hang of the way Rajinikanth moves the sunglasses. The man in the video teaches the Ambassador how to flip the glasses. A few seconds later, Mr Suzuki is seen attempting the challenge and wishing the superstar luck for his new film. "Rajnikanth, you are just superb. Wish you great success for 'Jailer'."

"Vannakkam! @Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot!" he wrote in the caption of the post. Since being shared, it has amassed over 8000 views and several reactions from social media users.

"At least you tried to do same action," said a user.

"Mr Ambassador. Congratulations for being a fan of Mr Rajnikant. He is one actor whose parallel is difficult to find. You too were looking very smart wearing glasses the way Mr Rajnikant does," said another person.

A third person wrote, "This is so sweet, excellency ... Much love from India and us Rajnikanth fans."

"Soo smooth," added a user.

"Japanese Ambassador is so Cool!" remarked a person.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' released on Thursday after a two-year long gap. It also stars Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.