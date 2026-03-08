Mumbai Woman Pays Rs 1 Lakh Rent For 2 BHK In Parel, Sparks Debate

Mumbai is widely known for its expensive housing, and finding a home in the city often comes with a high price tag. A recent apartment tour shared on social media has once again drawn attention to how costly renting can be in the city.

Influencer Arya Kothari shared a video on Instagram in which two software engineers gave a tour of their rented apartment in Parel. Before entering the house, Kothari asked the question many people are curious about, how much rent they pay in Mumbai. One resident explained that they pay around 100,000 rupees in rent and that their two-bedroom apartment is approximately 700 square feet.

The tour begins in the living room. When asked about the layout of the flat, the resident explained that it is a two-bedroom flat and, pointing to the master bedroom, said that it is slightly larger. He also explained that the monthly rent includes maintenance fees.

The apartment is located in Parel, a prime central area of Mumbai, known for its high-rise residential buildings and proximity to major business districts. During the tour, the resident also showed off the second bedroom and pointed out a view from the apartment, where planes can be seen landing and taking off in the distance. They said that watching planes land and take off from here is actually their favorite thing to do.

Both of them also revealed that they are software engineers by profession. When asked which part of the apartment they like most, they said they spend the most time in the living room. One of them said that the living room is their favorite place because they often relax there, have long conversations, and sometimes even discuss career advice.

Watch Video Here:

Speaking about the challenges of living in Mumbai, one resident joked that the distances within the city make it difficult to maintain relationships, and that long-distance living with people living in Bandra can also be challenging.

Although the rent is quite high, both residents seemed happy with their choice of home. One of them said that if you are 23 years old and living in South Mumbai, then this is the right place to live.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after knowing the rent. One user commented, "I had something like this for 13,000 in Kolkata."

Another user commented, "They have horribly small wardrobes."