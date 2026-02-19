Man Shares Long-Term Plan To Leave Dubai Tech Job For Business In India

A 32-year-old software engineer working in Dubai for nearly ten years is thinking about leaving the country and moving back to India. The techie shared the challenges of working in Dubai's tech industry in a recent Reddit post.

The post stated that software engineers working in Dubai are considering quitting their jobs and returning to India to start their own businesses.

Techie explained that he finds job security untenable due to frequent layoffs in the industry. He also stated that he experiences mental fatigue and is preoccupied with work most of the time, leaving little time for his children and wife.

Another reason for the decision is the rising cost of living in Dubai. He stated that even at age 40, he doesn't want to wait for the right time.

Check Out The Post Here:

Techie shared that he is currently married and has one child, making his family a family of three. He owns a house in Dehradun, and his total assets and savings are estimated to be between Rs 50-60 lakh.

He wants to quit his job and return to Dehradun to start his own business, be closer to his family, and is also concerned about the increasing layoffs in Dubai. He stated that this is not a sudden decision, but a plan that has been gradually developing over the past few months.