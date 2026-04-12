Mumbai Woman Casually Mentions Missing Mangoes, Boss Surprises Her With Boxes From London

In a heartwarming story, Mumbai-based employee Mudrika Kavdia shared how her London-based director surprised her with two full boxes of mangoes delivered to her doorstep. In a tweet on X, Kavdia recounted how she casually mentioned during a work meeting that she and her grandmother were missing good mangoes, which were not yet available in their hometown. Despite being thousands of miles away in London, her director remembered the casual comment and arranged the delivery just two days later.

Kavdia posted a photograph on X showing the two boxes of mangoes that were delivered to her residence.

"I casually told my director the other day in a meeting that we're still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much Dadi and my dadi were missing them. He's sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my home. God bless such leaders," she wrote, expressing her gratitude.

See the post here:

I casually told my Director the other day in a meeting that we're still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much me and my dadi were missing them. He's sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my… pic.twitter.com/qeIuErQJfL — Mudrika (@MudrikaKavdia) April 11, 2026

The post resonated with many social media users who praised the director's "compassionate leadership," thoughtfulness, and attention to small personal details.

One user wrote, "God bless that director and send such directors into my life as well."

Another remarked, "Either he's a master of employee loyalty or seriously invested in your mango addiction."

"That's your respect; you earned it," another said. A fourth added, "Wow, you are so lucky, I also want this kind of boss."