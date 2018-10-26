Mumbai Police's Road Safety Warning Comes With Clever Harry Potter Twist

Mumbai Police's Harry Potter reference has Potterheads delighted.

The Mumbai Police Twitter account truly has something for everyone. After wowing us with witty Stranger Things and F.R.I.E.N.D.S references, they have taken on a magical world most of us know and love - but only to share a very important message. In a tweet posted about half an hour ago, Mumbai Police used a Death Hallows reference from the world of Harry Potter to issue a road safety warning.

"We're all human, aren't we? Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving," they wrote, quoting Kingsley Shacklebolt from J K Rowling's well-loved series.

"And you don't always need the deathly hallows for it, just follow simple rules to 'charm' your way to safety," they continued, urging citizens to follow traffic rules for their own wellbeing and that of others. In the world of Harry Potter, the master of the three Deathly Hallows conquers death. Here, Mumbai Police reminds its followers that they don't need the Deathly Hallows to evade death - they can do that simply by following traffic rules.

Accompanying the tweet is a road safety sign inspired by the Death Hallows symbol which represents the invisibility cloak, the resurrection stone and the elder wand in the series.

"We're all human, aren't we? Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving." And you don't always need the deathly hallows for it, just follow simple rules to 'charm' your way to safety. #MagicalDisciplinepic.twitter.com/HuJVnbhOgB - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 26, 2018

Since being shared online, the creative tweet has garnered a lot of love from Potterheads.

Wow @MumbaiPolice your social media is top level! - Suraj Gaud (@surajgaudd) October 26, 2018

Mumbai Police has used Harry Potter references in the past as well to issue road safety warnings.

What do you think of their tweet? Let us know using the comments section below.