Mumbai Police Throws Twitter A Challenge, Can You Spot The Difference?

Updated: June 01, 2018 13:44 IST
Mumbai Police tweeted a "Spot the Difference" challenge today.

At this point, if there is one police account you should follow on Twitter, it should be Mumbai Police's. The Mumbai Police Twitter account definitely knows how to keep things interesting by regularly throwing interesting challenges and puzzles at its followers. Of course, all their puzzles and witty graphics have an important social message behind them. This time is no different. About three hours ago, the Mumbai Police tweeted a "spot the difference" challenge that shows two seemingly-identical scenes in front of the Flora Fountain in Mumbai. However, there is one crucial difference between the two pictures. Can you figure it out?
 
Puzzled? Well, it is the presence of a suspicious bag in the second picture that escaped many:
 
The "Spot the Difference" puzzle is part of an initiative by the Mumbai Police to raise awareness about reporting unattended bags and suspicious objects. "Unattended objects, packages, briefcases or bags may simply be forgotten or discarded by mistake - but it's better to be safe than sorry," they write.

In the past, Mumbai Police has used a Stranger Things reference to drive home the point about suspicious and unattended bags being reported to the police:
 
As always, this time too, netizens praised Mumbai Police for their innovative way of delivering social messages:
 
Here are some dos and don'ts to follow if you come across any suspicious objects.

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police has impressed with its social media strategy. Just yesterday, their playlist for criminals had garnered much appreciation on Twitter.  

 

