Mumbai Police Throws Twitter A Challenge, Can You Spot The Difference?

Sometimes the slightest difference in your surroundings, can lead to major odds! Don't take a chance #Dial100pic.twitter.com/AtVsSP3V5N- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 1, 2018
Puzzled? Well, it is the presence of a suspicious bag in the second picture that escaped many:
June 1, 2018
The "Spot the Difference" puzzle is part of an initiative by the Mumbai Police to raise awareness about reporting unattended bags and suspicious objects. "Unattended objects, packages, briefcases or bags may simply be forgotten or discarded by mistake - but it's better to be safe than sorry," they write.
In the past, Mumbai Police has used a Stranger Things reference to drive home the point about suspicious and unattended bags being reported to the police:
#Dial100 on seeing strange things, to avoid stranger things from happening! pic.twitter.com/37TZLDAvTv- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2018
As always, this time too, netizens praised Mumbai Police for their innovative way of delivering social messages:
"an unknown bag" is the diff, on a busy road people passing unnoticed of it. I am loving @MumbaiPolice tweets on various traffic and safety issues and awareness for all citizens.. Its so motivating to see microlevel interest. Let us all pledge to be aware n conscious.#Mumbaikarshttps://t.co/FgzKLeUaha- Ashhi L Thakar (@aashhi) June 1, 2018
After #Amul this will be the best creatives on contemporary issues and communicating creatively !! https://t.co/dszw45m2o5- Kumardeep Banerjee (@kumar_deep) June 1, 2018
Here are some dos and don'ts to follow if you come across any suspicious objects.
