Mumbai Police Has A Funny Playlist For Criminals. Twitter Posts Suggestions

Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminalspic.twitter.com/5F5Kx2NBEs - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2018

- Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) May 31, 2018

sir add dis song as well

>>>> JATA HAI TU KAHAN from yes boss - (@SRKsAzzaro) May 31, 2018

Lol Chase you down ! - Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) May 31, 2018

@alok_TTID@zaynstagram9 one of the most Lit and my favourite account - TaeKal (@Tae_Kal) May 31, 2018

Must say, there is still humour left in our country - Vibhor Agrawal (@VibhuAgrwl) May 31, 2018

You can also add- for stalkers and eveteasers--



Jahan Teri ye nazar hai

Meri Jaan mujhe khabar hai - HINA KHAN ERA (@iPGaur) May 31, 2018

Should've added Bhag DK Bose - (@bitspratik) May 31, 2018

You guys are savage - Jaymin Mistry (@JayminM2000) May 31, 2018

As a Twitter user puts in, 'one of the most lit' Twitter accounts, Mumbai Police has outdone itself in the the creativity department. The account is known to post witty tweets with interesting hashtags to drive home really important messages on safety and security. Proving their genius yet again, Mumbai Police posted another entertaining tweet - this time in the form of a special playlist for criminals. In a tweet posted three hours ago, Mumbai Police shared a message for criminals. "Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminals," says the tweet. It is accompanied with 'playlist' they recommend for criminals. And the songs they recommend... well, you should just take a look.Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 1,800 'likes' and more than 400 retweets. Twitter loves the tweet and Mumbai Police's creativity but also haven't been able to stop themselves from sharing more songs they could add to this playlist.A week ago, Mumbai Police won Twitter by sharing an important message using the hilarious and extremely viral Race 3 meme . The meme, based on actor Daisy Shah's "Our business is our business... none of your business" dialogue from the Race 3 trailer, was used to warn netizens against sharing personal information online.Click for more trending news