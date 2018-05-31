Mumbai Police Has A Funny Playlist For Criminals. Twitter Posts Suggestions

Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminalspic.twitter.com/5F5Kx2NBEs- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2018
Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 1,800 'likes' and more than 400 retweets. Twitter loves the tweet and Mumbai Police's creativity but also haven't been able to stop themselves from sharing more songs they could add to this playlist.
- Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) May 31, 2018
sir add dis song as well- (@SRKsAzzaro) May 31, 2018
>>>> JATA HAI TU KAHAN from yes boss
Lol Chase you down !- Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) May 31, 2018
@alok_TTID@zaynstagram9 one of the most Lit and my favourite account- TaeKal (@Tae_Kal) May 31, 2018
Must say, there is still humour left in our country- Vibhor Agrawal (@VibhuAgrwl) May 31, 2018
You can also add- for stalkers and eveteasers--- HINA KHAN ERA (@iPGaur) May 31, 2018
Jahan Teri ye nazar hai
Meri Jaan mujhe khabar hai
Should've added Bhag DK Bose- (@bitspratik) May 31, 2018
You guys are savage- Jaymin Mistry (@JayminM2000) May 31, 2018
A week ago, Mumbai Police won Twitter by sharing an important message using the hilarious and extremely viral Race 3 meme. The meme, based on actor Daisy Shah's "Our business is our business... none of your business" dialogue from the Race 3 trailer, was used to warn netizens against sharing personal information online.
