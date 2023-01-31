'Not Our Jurisdiction, But..': Mumbai Police's Response To Man 'Stuck' On Moon Leaves Internet Chuckling

Mumbai Police's tweet garnered hundreds of likes and comments.

Time and again, the Mumbai Police has made use of several memes and other video-based public service announcements to make people aware of various things. On Monday, it asked people to reach out to law enforcement by calling on the helpline number and tweeted, "If you encounter any emergencies in life, don't 'intezaar', just #Dial100". To this, a Twitter user jokingly reported to them that he was stuck in space, and authorities quickly joined-in on the fun and responded with an equally hilarious post.

In the tweet, the user by the name @BMSKhan shared a picture wherein a person dressed as an astronaut is seen standing on the moon. In the background, our blue planet is also visible. "I got stuck here," he wrote in the caption.

Within hours, the Mumbai police responded to the post and jokingly said that it was not under their jurisdiction but they were glad that the person trusted them "to the moon and back". "This one is really not under out jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back :)," the tweet read.

This one is really not under our jurisdiction.

But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back. :) https://t.co/MLfDlpbCd8 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 30, 2023

Mumbai Police's post took the internet by storm as it garnered hundreds of likes and comments. While some called the authorities' response "brilliant," others simply wrote, "Epic".

Good one @MumbaiPolice. We too love you to the moon and back!" wrote one user. "This is Mumbai police at its best," said another.

A third user hilariously commented, "Mumbai police should really start a meme page," while a fourth wrote, "Savage," with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is known for its witty posts. Previously, the police department gave a witty reply to Shah Rukh Khan's fan when he asked for a one-time password (OTP) from the actor. The Mumbai Police responded simply with "100" to the fan's tweet requesting the OTP.

Mumbai Police tweeted Aniket Dekate tweet and just wrote "100". This witty response received a lot of attention from social media users. "Mumbai police....u r awesome," said a user.

