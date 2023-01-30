'The Most Critical Artery': Anand Mahindra's Comment On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023

On Monday, industrialist Anand Mahindra said that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is the "most critical artery of India's economic highway". The expressway will cover a distance of 1,450 km and it will reduce the travelling time between Delhi-Mumbai to 12 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch on Saturday. The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's post on Twitter and appreciated his work. He wrote, "This is going to be the most critical artery of India's economic highway. Cutting down transit times on such vital connectivity links will boost our GDP growth rates in immeasurable ways. Can't wait to glide down it... Well done and thank you, Nitin Gadkari."

The video was originally posted by Nitin Gadkari. "Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, it accelerates economical exercises in two major cities," he tweeted.

At nearly 1,450 kilometres, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

