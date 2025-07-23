Nearly 27,000 Died In Accidents On Highways In First 6 Months Of 2025: Minister

As many as 26,770 people died in road accidents on National Highways in the first six months of the 2025 calendar year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said as many as 52,609 fatal accidents took place in 2024 on National Highways (NH).

Gadkari informed the House that the National Highways Authority of India has installed the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on high traffic density NH and National Expressways such as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Trans-Haryana, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

"ATMS has provisions for various electronic enforcement devices which help in speedy identification of incidents on highway stretches and effectively monitor highways, thereby improving the response time of the on-site assistance," he said.

The minister said that in new projects on high-density and high-speed corridors of NHAI, installation of ATMS is generally a part of the project.

Further, ATMS is also implemented as a standalone project in already constructed important corridors, he said.

Responding to a separate question, Gadkari said road safety audit has been conducted for 1,12,561 km of NHs during the last three years.

