Mumbai Police's Response To Fan Who Asked Shah Rukh Khan About OTP Wins Internet

Shah Rukh Khan organised #AskSRK session on completing 13 years on Twitter.

Mumbai Police is famous for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues like cybercrime and understanding consent. In yet another post, the police department gave a witty reply to Shah Rukh Khan's fan when he asked for a one-time-password (OTP) from the actor. The Mumbai Police responded simply with "100" to the fan's tweet requesting the OTP.

All this unfolded when Shah Rukh Khan organised #AskSRK session on completing 13 years on Twitter. He answered several questions regarding his upcoming movies and his fitness among many others. Aniket Dekate, a user tweeted, "Sir ek OTP aaya hoga....jara batana #AskSrk (Sir, an OTP must have come, please tell me)." Responding to the same, "King Khan" said, "Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate....vendors just send me the goods when I order...tum apna dekh lo (Son, I am so famous that I don't get any OTP, vendors just send me the goods when I order, you see for yourself)."

Mumbai Police tweeted Mr Dekate's tweet and just wrote "100". This witty response received a lot of attention from social media users. "Mumbai police....u r awesome," said a user.

100 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 5, 2023

"Well done," said another person. Several also left laughing emojis in the comments.

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan's response received a lot of reactions from social media. One user said, "The KING for a reason!"

"Dear God, I don't want money. I don't want fame. If I can just be blessed with @iamsrk's wit, my life will be fulfilled," added another person.

Sir khud hi OTP hei...✌️✌️🤣♥️♥️ — Debayanmazumder95@gmail.com (@Debayanmazumde2) January 5, 2023

"The real flex here is that he's probably not even joking," said another person.

In the same session, a Twitter user referred to his upcoming film Pathaan as a "disaster" and asked SRK to retire from films. "Pathan disaster already. Retirement lelo," he said. Shah Rukh Khan replied in his own style and said, "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte (Kid, this is not the way to speak to elders)."

