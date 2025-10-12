Mumbai Man Falls For Dating App Scam, Charged Rs 24,000 For Drinks

A Mumbai man has become the latest victim of the infamous dating app scam, where victims are lured into a shady bar by a female and trapped with exorbitant bills. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Got scammed through dating app", the user revealed they were slapped with a Rs 24,000 bill after his date kept ordering drinks.

"Dumb acts, dumb outcome. Met a girl through dating app. Aisle. It was spontaneous to meet and I didn't have much plan later that night. So thought to hit it up. Went to the place to meet the person. I did have conversations before that just to verify whether the person was what they mentioned," the user wrote in the r/mumbai subreddit.

The man said the woman took him to a bar, stating it was nearby. Unsuspecting of what lay inside, the man followed her into a big hall with chairs and music playing, but only a few people around.

"This should be the first red flag I should've noted and should have left then itself," the user adding, they had a good conversation, but the woman kept ordering alcohol.

"She kept on ordering blue label until she had 4 and the waiter came for the bill. Turned out it was 24k bill added with 2k service charges and they gave 60ml of it."

The man said he ended up paying Rs 10,000 under pressure as several waiters “looked like someone you don't want to mess with".

"Ended up paying 10k since there were a lot of waiters who looked like someone who you don't wanna mess. Better to leave than make things worse. And I should've checked the bill before she order it."

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that the user fell prey to one of the most common scams.

"This is one of the famous scams. The woman and the bar owner are involved in it," said one user, while another added: "I had the same woman on Aisle ask me the same, to come to Manpada, I felt something wrong as she was continuously asking to come to bar to drink."

A third commented: "The thing is, I have heard a lot of these scams specifically happening in Thane bars. So if a girl is asking you to meet at a pub in Thane, verify twice."

A fourth said: "Why do people still keep falling for this scam? Atleast check Google and Zomato reviews before visiting the place."

Earlier this year, Delhi Police's Special Task Force busted a similar gang operating inside a mall in East Delhi and arrested four people. The accused admitted to setting up fake women profiles on dating apps to lure victims. Well-known dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, Happn, Aisle and Woo were used to lure the victims.