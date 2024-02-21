Mumbai Influencer Says Vada Pav Is 'Trash', Internet Reacts

The video has amassed two million views and over 47,000 likes.

If you are a native of Bombay or have spent even a brief amount of time there, you are probably already familiar with the renowned "vada pav" that the city is known for. Buttery soft pav buns sandwiching a crispy Aloo Bonda with spicy and savoury chutneys make for a delicious street-style snack. You can enjoy this speciality during breakfast, lunch, high tea or at any time of the day. Recently, a Mumbai-based influencer called the snack "trash" and this has disappointed many users on the internet.

Sakshi Shivdasani, an Instagram content creator with over four lakh followers, was speaking on a show 'Having Said That'. "Vada Pav is trash. I hate Vada Pav from the bottom of my heart," she said. Explaining the reason, she added, "There's no way you think boiled potato and bread makes sense." The host of the show mentioned that potatoes are first boiled and then fried and served on a pav. Eventually, a chutney is added. The influencer then declared that adding chutney is not "unique" to the snack.

The show's hosts debate about the snack and discuss the price value and the "vibes" of the dish. Ms Shivdasani concluded and said that she considers Samosa Pav to be better than Vada Pav

The video was originally shared in December 2023. Since being uploaded, it has amassed two million views and over 47,000 likes.

"Cancel culture needs to cancel her for this," said a user.

"Hating on popular things will not make you cool," added another person.

A third user added, "She will hate Vada pav and then she'll pay Rs 500 for some Hash browns with some ketchup in an so called 'aesthetic' cafe " Another said, "Ok so what makes sense to her? Burger? A thing that has boiled potatoes and bread(bun) does that makes sense to her?"

"Chutney inside vadapav is 100000000000000 times better than your accent," remarked a person.

"Typical South Bombay bhaiya girl," commented another user.

A user agreed with the content creator and said, "Same same same ! I hate it toooo"

"Factzz. It's so mid," said another person.