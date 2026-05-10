Mother's Day 2026: Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Mom

Mothers are often regarded as one of the most influential figures in a person's life, offering unconditional support, guidance, and emotional strength. The occasion is not only about celebrating motherhood but also recognising the resilience of women who manage multiple responsibilities in both personal and professional spaces. Working mothers, in particular, continue to inspire with their dedication and determination.

Observed every year with warmth and gratitude, the day highlights the important role mothers play in shaping families and society. This year, Mother's Day is being observed today, Sunday, May 10.

The celebration also extends beyond biological mothers to include grandmothers, caregivers, and all maternal figures who nurture and support others.

Mother's Day serves as a reminder to express gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make for their families. The occasion acknowledges their role in nurturing children and supporting loved ones, often placing others' needs before their own. It also encourages people to recognise the emotional and physical efforts of mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and caregivers.

Quotes to inspire:

"In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." ― NK Jemisin, The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms

"No man is poor who has a godly mother." ― Abraham Lincoln

"There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother, but next in rank in efficacy is that of the schoolmaster," is a quote by Sarah Josepha Hale, author of Mary Had a Little Lamb.

"A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible," is a quote by Marion C Garretty.

Expressing Love and Gratitude:

"Dear Mom, thank you for always being there for me with your love and support. You're incredibly strong, and I feel fortunate to have you in my life. Happy Mother's Day!"

"To the most amazing mom, happy Mother's Day! Your kindness, strength, and guidance have made me who I am today. I love you more than words can say."

"Mom, you're not just my mother, you're also my best friend. Thank you for your unwavering presence in my life. Happy Mother's Day!"

Highlighting Mom's Special Qualities:

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me about love, compassion, and resilience. You inspire me every day."

"Mom, you have a huge heart and an infectious laugh. Thank you for bringing joy and laughter into our lives. Happy Mother's Day!"

"They say mothers are like superheroes, and you're living proof of that. Happy Mother's Day, Mom! You're amazing!"

Adding a Touch of Humour

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who has put up with me all these years! You deserve a medal (and a spa day). I love you, Mom!"

"Mom, thanks for all the times you drove me crazy... with love! Happy Mother's Day!"

"Sorry, Mom, for all the grey hairs I've given you. Happy Mother's Day! I love you (and promise to be less of a handful, maybe)."