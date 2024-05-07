Happy Mother's Day: Quotes, Wishes, And Greetings For A Special Day

Celebrate Mother's Day by expressing love to the remarkable women in our lives.

Mother's Day is a time to show appreciation to the wonderful women in our lives with love and gratitude. It's a day to think about their constant support, sacrifices, and the significant impact they've had on shaping who we are. Whether you're writing a heartfelt card, posting on social media, or simply sharing a message with her, here are some quotes, wishes, and greetings to help you express your thanks:

Quotes to inspire:

"In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." ― NK Jemisin, The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms

"No man is poor who has a godly mother." ― Abraham Lincoln

"There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother, but next in rank in efficacy is that of the schoolmaster," is a quote by Sarah Josepha Hale, author of Mary Had a Little Lamb.

"A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible," is a quote by Marion C Garretty.

Expressing Love and Gratitude:

"Dear Mom, thank you for always being there for me with your love and support. You're incredibly strong, and I feel fortunate to have you in my life. Happy Mother's Day!"

"To the most amazing mom, happy Mother's Day! Your kindness, strength, and guidance have made me who I am today. I love you more than words can say."

"Mom, you're not just my mother, you're also my best friend. Thank you for your unwavering presence in my life. Happy Mother's Day!"

Highlighting Mom's Special Qualities:

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me about love, compassion, and resilience. You inspire me every day."

"Mom, you have a huge heart and an infectious laugh. Thank you for bringing joy and laughter into our lives. Happy Mother's Day!"

"They say mothers are like superheroes, and you're living proof of that. Happy Mother's Day, Mom! You're amazing!"

Adding a Touch of Humour

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who has put up with me all these years! You deserve a medal (and a spa day). I love you, Mom!"

"Mom, thanks for all the times you drove me crazy... with love! Happy Mother's Day!"

"Sorry, Mom, for all the grey hairs I've given you. Happy Mother's Day! I love you (and promise to be less of a handful, maybe)."