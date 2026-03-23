Mother-Son Duo Throws Message In A Bottle In Atlantic, Leading To Sweet Transatlantic Friendship

A mother, along with her son, threw a bottle with a message into the ocean, which led to a heartwarming tale of a transatlantic friendship after it travelled 4,000 miles to Portugal, the New York Post reported. Amy Bisterzo and her 10-year-old son Lorenzo, who live in the archipelago's town of Fort Old Bay in the Bahamas, wrote a note with their WhatsApp number, date and town name. They then threw it into the ocean as a fun experiment in February 2025.

The bottle washed up on Vila Cha Beach in Portugal a year later, where it was found by Maria Enes, a 49-year-old schoolteacher, when she was walking her dog. Enes was stunned to discover the message and immediately contacted Bisterzo on WhatsApp.

They started exchanging voice notes and videos, forming an instant bond, with Enes even hoping to host Bisterzo and Lorenzo in Portugal someday. So that they can toss another bottle into the ocean together.

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Dog finds a message in a bottle

In a separate incident, a dog recently found a message in a bottle, which was dropped from a boat off Canada, the BBC reported. It was found washed up at St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

According to the report, the short letter was written in French and was dated 2024.

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"As I was walking, Maggie, my dog was sniffing a bottle that was just washing up. It was a really dark glass bottle with a lid and something in it," Mike Scott, the dog's owner, said as quoted.

"I had found a message in a bottle before, but it was just from Dundee, so I was not expecting much. There was a zip bag in it, and a letter in French. I put it in my rucksack and put it on translate when I got home."

The letter appeared to be signed 'Annie Chiasson' and Scott also tried to reach the person.