12-Year-Old's Message In A Bottle Travels 550 Miles, Found in Sweden After A Year

After travelling 550 kilometres across the North Sea, 12-year-old Grace Liddle of Sunderland, UK, was thrilled to learn that her message in a bottle had been found in Sweden, according to The Metro. A Swedish man named Freddy Stahlberg discovered the bottle nearly a year after it was thrown into the ocean in August of last year.

The bottle belonging to Grace's brother Harry was discovered in Denmark several months earlier. Before sending the bottles from Roker Pier, both siblings had inscribed their names and contact details, making the long-distance journey thrilling.

On August 3, Christie received a Facebook message from Freddy, who had found Grace's bottle on Pinno Island, 90 miles north of Gothenburg, Sweden. The bottle had traveled 550 miles. Freddy, living in Grebbestad during summer, discovered the damaged note on August 2 and contacted Christie.

"Our family tried our best to find words that were useful, and we were finally able to identify Christie's name, a hint that she had a Facebook address, as well as the word Sunderland," he told The Metro.

"With her name, I found her Facebook page, and looking at the images there I could deduce that she lived in Sunderland, which was mentioned in the message in the bottle. With this information at hand, I dared to send a message to Christie. She replied some time later and we were all very enthusiastic about having solved the riddle."