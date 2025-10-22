Mother Confused After Girl, 8, Receives Letter From 'God' In England: 'Who Replied?'

A little girl in England received a letter from God, six months after she sent a letter, handwritten in anger, after being told by her parents that she could not adopt another dog. The arrival of the letter, seemingly from a divine being, has amused the internet after the girl's mother shared the story online.

In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Who replied to my daughter's letter to god?", the mother shared the letter, which starts with: "Sorry it has taken so long to write back to you, God hopes you don't mind someone else writing back to you who knows him."

As per the mother, her 8-year-old 'dog-obsessed' daughter came to her a few months back and requested that the family re-home another dog from a rescue centre.

"We said no (various reasons) and she got very upset, stormed off to her bedroom and came out an hour later with an envelope. She stormed off up the road to post it. This was 6 months ago or more!" the mother wrote in the r/AskUK subreddit.

Fast forward to earlier this month, the little girl received a letter in her name that surprised her mother. "Typed on low-quality paper, name and address was handwritten. Envelope was pre-paid royal mail. No return address or postage location markings," the mother wrote,

"Had us totally confused and freaked out for about an hour until she realised and revealed that the letter she had written was to God, asking if he could make her dog adoption deams come true," she added.

The girl wrote, 'To God, Cloud 9, Heaven' as the address on her letter, which should have rendered it undeliverable but she still managed to receive a response.

"So who in gods name has replied to this letter....in god's name??" the mother questioned.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Guessing A Kind Person...'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users speculated on who might have written the letter.

"Undeliverable mail gets sent to the National Returns Centre in Belfast, where staff look inside for a return address. It's not Royal Mail policy to reply to such letters, so I'm guessing that a kind person at the NRC decided to send a response," said one user, while another added: "Likely Royal Mails Specialist Hand writing team (based in Belfast) who deal with letters like these."

A third commented: "A young girl handed me a letter addressed to her cat that had just recently died. She'd drawn a picture of the family and both cats. Took it back to the office and we sent a letter back to her the next day letting her know everything was fine and to look after her remaining cat ."