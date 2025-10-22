Man's Heartfelt Post About Father's Final Message Moves Internet To Tears: 'He Left With...'

A son's poignant post about the grief of losing his father has touched the hearts of internet users. In a Reddit post titled, "My father died but left a last message for me", the user detailed his father's courageous struggle with a rare and aggressive cancer, Signet ring cell carcinoma of the colon, and the final message that brought him to tears.

"It was October 23, 2023, papa was diagnosed with Signet ring cell carcinoma in colon, that too in stage 3B. He went through the pain of eighteen chemotherapies, five radiations and a major 12-hour surgery," the user wrote in the r/IndianTeenagers subreddit.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse in May 2025 when the father started complaining about constant back pain.

"We got to know the cancer relapsed as a metastasis of the vertebral column, sternum and ribs. The doctors again made a plan of six chemotherapies, which were again very painful for him."

The user revealed that his father kept fighting until he couldn't anymore and passed away while holding his hands.

After the post-death rituals, the user found a diary left behind by his father. Inside was a folded page titled “Mere bete ke liye (For my son),” containing a note urging his son not to panic if tragedy struck and to take care of the family.

"The diary had details of various insurances and stuff. I cried a lot but I understood that he trusted me and maybe he left with a satisfaction of leaving a son whom he trusted so much behind him to take care of the family," the user wrote.

As the post gained significant traction online, social media sympathised with the individual, while others shared their own grief stories to lighten the burden.

"I hope your father rests in peace, and I know he's proud of the courage you've shown in these tough times," said one user, while another added: "Really sorry for the loss, brother. Take care of yourself and your family."

A third commented: "I wish you all the best in your life. I'm sure your father is showering blessings and constantly looking at you from the heavens above."

A fourth said: "Reading this, I'm crying bro. I'm really sorry for your loss. He's in a better place watching you bro. Stand tough, warrior. You'll be doing good in your life. Father is watching you."