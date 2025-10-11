Son Misses Father's Last Call Before Passing, Shares Poignant Post: 'Thought I Had More Time'

An Indian techie has touched the hearts of internet users after sharing a poignant post about the grief of losing his father. Software engineer Vivek Naskar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post, chronicling how he missed his father's last call before his passing and how he was preparing to see him for the last time before bidding goodbye.

"I lost my father this morning. I got over 20 phone calls from my mom, but I was working late and didn't hear calls. When I finally picked up (at around 8am), I booked the fastest flight I could, but I'll only reach by 7 PM," wrote Naskar.

"I'm sitting at the airport now, waiting for my second flight, and hundreds of thoughts are running through my mind, thoughts I have no control over," he added.

While checking the call list, Naskar recalled that his father had called him, but they could not talk properly.

"I didn't call him back. I should have. I always thought I had more time with him. I didn't. The last conversations between my father and me were about some disagreements. But we loved each other. He told my mom he was proud of me, not to me, though."

Naskar said he wasn't an emotional person, but he could not describe what he was feeling in the aftermath of his father's passing.

"I'm writing this with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes because I need to keep a tough face when I see my mom and sister. I'm writing here to process everything and prepare myself to see my father, one last time."

'You're Not Alone...'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media sympathised with Naskar while others shared their own grief stories to lighten the burden.

"'I'm so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine the pain you're feeling right now, but I want you to know you're not alone," said one user, while another added: "I'm spending time with my mother and father right now. I feel privileged. The pain you're going through is unimaginable, one of the worst pains in life, no doubt."

A third commented: "I am sorry for your loss man. Nothing is going to prepare you for the avalanche of emotions. Grieve your own way. There is no right way to grieve. I wish you strength and hope there are loved ones around you while you go through this phase."

A fourth said: "Sorry for your loss. I lost my mom due to cancer 11 years ago. What I can tell you is, do not be too hard on yourself. With the way you describe your father, he would likely not want you to feel any sort of guilt because of that."