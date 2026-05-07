Monkey Snatches Indian Tourist's Sunglasses At Bali's Uluwatu Temple: "Scary And Absolute Menace"

An Indian traveller's warning has gone viral after she described the monkeys at Bali's Uluwatu Temple as a major nuisance for snatching her expensive power sunglasses. Priti Jain, a chartered accountant, shared her experience on X to caution tourists about the aggressive long-tailed macaques that roam the temple's cliffside complex. Jain, who has a high vision power of -4, said she would have struggled through the rest of her trip without a spare pair of glasses. She also said she felt fortunate not to be wearing her more expensive Prada sunglasses when the monkey grabbed them.

Jain explained that although she had watched several videos of similar incidents earlier, she never imagined she would experience it herself until it actually happened. Jain had bought the power sunglasses specifically for her Bali trip, and it was the first time she wore them before losing them within seconds.

"Monkeys in Bali, especially at Uluwatu Temple are SCARY and a absolute MENACE They are constantly hunting to snatch your phones and sunglasses. I had seen all those videos… did not think I myself will become the victim until it actually happened. First time wearing my power sunglasses (just before the trip I got this super chic pair from the Lenskart x Meller collection) and within seconds… gone," she wrote on X.

Videos shared by Jain showed a monkey casually sitting and playing with her sunglasses while she reacted in disbelief. She later warned tourists to be extremely cautious while visiting Uluwatu Temple and suggested the stress was not worth it. According to her, the monkeys were even targeting young children.

Watch the videos here:

Monkeys in Bali, especially at Uluwatu Temple are SCARY and a absolute MENACE 😭 They are constantly hunting to snatch your phones and sunglasses 🐒



I had seen all those videos… did not think I myself will become the victim until it actually happened 😭

First time wearing my… pic.twitter.com/flKZcv20aq — Priti Jain (@mepritijain) May 6, 2026

Jain also recommended skipping the temple for sunset views, saying there were better places in Uluwatu.

Monkey Menace in Bali

Several other posts and viral videos online have also highlighted the increasing menace in Bali, particularly at popular tourist spots like the Ubud Monkey Forest and Uluwatu Temple. Visitors have shared experiences of aggressive behaviour from long-tailed macaques, which have become adept at stealing high-value items, including smartphones, glasses, and cameras, to barter for food. Some have also reported incidents of being scratched or bitten, particularly when attempting to recover stolen items or when food is visible.

Studies show these monkeys can identify valuable items like phones and sunglasses, which they use as "bargaining chips" for better food rewards. They often refuse basic food like bananas for high-value items, holding out for "sweeter" snacks or specific treats like chocolate or ice cream.

While often considered a fun interaction, the macaque interactions can pose risks, with warnings about potential injury, rabies, and the need for prompt medical attention if a bite or scratch occurs. Social media users advise keeping belongings securely hidden, not engaging in eye contact, and avoiding feeding the animals.