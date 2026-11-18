A post on X by Prem Soni has started a fresh debate about work, wealth and work-life balance in India. Soni, who describes himself on X as someone helping Indians build and protect generational wealth, a strategic adviser to startups and a jeweller working on India-UAE wealth structures, shared a strong view about why some families become rich while others stay middle class.

In his post, he claimed that every wealthy Marwadi family has one dark secret that middle-class India refuses to accept. He said someone in the family had to give up their own work-life balance so the next three generations could live freely.

He asked readers to look at any Marwadi business house worth Rs 50 crore today and go back 30 years. He said they would find a father or grandfather who slept on a mattress inside a dusty godown, worked 16-hour days, ate cold rotis at his desk, took no weekends off and did not know what a holiday meant for 25 years.

According to Soni, that man absorbed the pain, saved the money and bought freedom for his family. He did not complain about burnout, Soni wrote, because he worked hard for two decades so that his 23-year-old grandson today would never have to write a resume.

Soni then compared this with the Indian middle class. He said many grandfathers played it safe, many fathers worked a comfortable 9-to-5 job, took Sundays off and kept their savings in a 7 per cent fixed deposit. Nobody took the risk, he said, and nobody built a strong asset base.

He argued that many young people today, at 24 with no family wealth, still want a five-day work week, eight hours of sleep, mental health days and European-style work-life balance on a salary of Rs 50,000.

His main point was that one generation has to pay the price. If the grandfather did not suffer to build a business, and the father did not suffer, and the present generation refuses to work 14-hour days because it calls it toxic hustle culture, then the next generation will suffer, he said.

He ended by saying that the middle class stays middle class because every generation wants to enjoy the fruits of a tree that nobody in the family ever planted.

The post has divided users online. Some agreed and said hard work and sacrifice are needed to build wealth from nothing. Others said long working hours, poor health and no holidays should not be celebrated, and that wealth should not come at the cost of a person's life.