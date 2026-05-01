Meet Alex Burkan, Real Life Tony Stark Developing Iron Man Suit With Hydrogen Reactor

Russian YouTuber and engineer Alex Burkan has once again caught social media's attention in his quest to perfect the Iron Man suit. Burkan, who has been working on the project since 2018, recently unveiled the blueprints of a new hydrogen reactor to power the suit after the previous models failed to generate sufficient energy. Having started with pencil sketches, a small clay model and a few rudimentary tools, Burkan's journey mirrors that of Tony Stark's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) origin story. Much like the character played by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 film, Burkan has evolved his tech from "a box of scraps" into a sophisticated engineering project.

Burkan has been keeping his fans updated on different social media platforms about the suit's build. In a latest clip, he highlighted how he was developing the new hydrogen reactor, designed to mimic the arc reactor as shown in comics and movies.

"Remember, the hydrogen reactor in my suit is an electrolyser that, under the influence of electric current, decomposes water into hydrogen and oxygen. That is rocket fuel and oxidiser in one bottle," explained Burkan.

He further illustrated that the resulting gas can be used as a fuel for all sorts of hydrogen gadgets, ranging from hydrogen torches to small repulsors, the signature weapon of Iron Man.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Can't Wait To See The End'

As of the last update, the video had gained over 484,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Burkan for persevering with the project.

"Trust me, he's gonna finish building this real-life Iron Man suit before GTA 6 release," said one user, while another added: "Been watching this guy since high school, I'm in the final year of my law degree, and it has been a journey. can't wait to see the end."

A third commented: "This is the coolest sh*t ever. Men making Spiderman suits, Ironman suits, Batman suits really fills my heart. At least some men out there are achieving their childhood dreams. Props and respect to you sir."

A fourth said: "As an engineer that spent a considerable amount of time in 2013 studying electroliers and the process of electrolysis for long-term energy storage applications, I really appreciate the level of your research and your quality of work. Keep up the awesome effort."