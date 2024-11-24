"Irony Man": Elon Musk Shares His Image In Iron Man Suit, Internet Amused

Billionaire Elon Musk amused social media users after sharing an image of himself in an Iron Man suit, humorously claiming to wield the "power of irony" to defeat villains. Musk's witty post also playfully teased superhero rivalries. In a tongue-in-cheek remark, he mocked, "Oh, you call yourself 'The Joker'? Then why can't you tell a joke? How ironic."

See the post here:

I will use the power of irony to defeat villains!



“Oh you call yourself “The Joker”, then why can't you tell a joke! How ironic …” pic.twitter.com/6HZ1sLkBAj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

In a follow-up post, Musk noted, "But one is Marvel and the other is DC. Oh no, not more irony."

The image sparked a hilarious meme frenzy on X. Users playfully envisioned Musk as the next Iron Man, with one joking, "Irony Man: Meme War coming soon in theatres." Another user poked fun at Musk's humour, quipping, "You've never told a funny joke, not once."

Before this, Musk hinted that he could buy left-leaning, legacy US media network, MSNBC after Donald Trump Jr. jokingly suggested the idea to him. Quoting a post from an account which claimed that MSNBC's parent outfit, Comcast, was putting the cable channel up for sale, Mr Trump Jr. tagged the billionaire and wrote: "Hey Elon Musk I have the funniest idea ever!!!". In response, Mr Musk wrote: "How much does it cost?". The phrase was a call back to a similar reply Mr Musk made prior to buying X (erstwhile Twitter).

After Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk was appointed to co-lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. According to Trump, the duo will provide "advice and guidance" from outside the government and will partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to drive large-scale structural reform.