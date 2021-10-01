Anand Mahindra To Help Mentor Manipur Man Who Built 'Iron Man' Suit

A video showed Prem, from Manipur, operating an armour attached to his hand.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a keen eye to spot talent. And he has also followed through on his promise. Days after he said that he would like to support a young man from Manipur, who built a spectacular replica of the Iron Man suit using scrap material without any formal training, Mr Mahindra's team visited Prem and his family. Mr Mahindra said he was awestruck by Prem's ambition and skills that, he added, flourished despite “his circumstances”. Top members of the Mahindra Group have been asked to mentor Mr Prem's career and facilitate his and his siblings' education.

“I am awestruck and inspired by Prem's ambition & skills that have flowered despite — not because of— his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations,” Mr Mahindra said in a tweet. He shared images of drawings that Mr Prem had made before starting to actually build the suit, suggesting meticulous planning by the young man.

I am awestruck & inspired by Prem's ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

He said Mahindra Group's Chief Design Officer will mentor Mr Prem's career and the head of Mahindra Foundation will ensure that Mr Prem and his siblings get a complete education. He shared a video that showed the young man operating an armour attached to his hand.

Our Group's Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

One of Mr Mahindra's tweets also accompanied images of a team member visiting Mr Prem at his residence.

I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man' suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I'm grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

On September 20, Mr Mahindra had shared a video where the young man was wearing the suit built from electronic waste. It appears to be an exact replica of the suit Tony Stark wears in the Marvel movies – the headgear slides too. He built the body with cardboard and the armour with scraps. The suit is remote-controlled.

Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him. (???????? @jaavedjaaferi for forwarding the video) pic.twitter.com/sKs8V3H8xQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2021

This video was forwarded to Mr Mahindra by actor Jaaved Jaaferi.