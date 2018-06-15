Meet 72-Year-Old 'Superwoman' Typist From Madhya Pradesh Who Went Viral

A video of 'superwoman' stenographer Lakshmi Bai, 72, from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore went viral this week

Age is just a number for 72-year-old Lakshmi Bai, who earns a living by typing documents on a typewriter in front of the District Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. A video of the sprightly woman went viral this week - shared across platforms on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. It even got the attention of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who called her a "superwoman" on Twitter.

"I do this to repay loans I took after my daughter met with an accident," Lakshmi Bai told news agency ANI. "I can't beg."

"I got this job with the help of then District Collectorate Raghvendra Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhavana Vilambe," she added.

On June 12, the cricketer shared a video of Lakshmi Bai on Twitter, writing that she was an inspiration for young people across the country.

"A superwoman for me. She lives in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and the youth have so much to learn from her. Not just speed, but the spirit and a lesson that no work is small and no age is big enough to learn and work," he tweeted.

A superwoman for me. She lives in Sehore in MP and the youth have so much to learn from her. Not just speed, but the spirit and a lesson that no work is small and no age is big enough to learn and work. Pranam ! pic.twitter.com/n63IcpBRSH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 12, 2018

Mr Sehwag's tweet instantly went viral, with hundreds writing in to say they were inspired by her dedication to her work and zest for life.

"It felt good that Virender Sehwag shared my video," she told ANI.

The video seems to have been posted first by Twitter user Hatinder Singh on June 10. "Look at her speed and enthusiasm at the age when most... stop working," he tweeted. As his tweet gained traction, many began a search for the woman featured in the viral video and offers of help started pouring in.

"Can we raise funds to present her with a word processor. Faster & neater work. Am willing to contribute decent amount," offered one person. "We should give her a good laptop with Hindi fonts and Hindi keyboard," suggested another. "And remember there ain't thing called backspace... so typing at this speed and achieving 100% accuracy at this age is commendable... #Respect," tweeted a third.

