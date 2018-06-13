Twitter Wowed By This Incredible Elderly Typist, Virender Sehwag Included

A video of the typist from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral all over social media

Updated: June 13, 2018 15:00 IST
The video seems to have been posted first by Twitter user Hatinder Singh.

Over the past few days, a video of an elderly woman working as a typist in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The video has been circulating all over Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube and has touched a chord with many. Among them is none other than former cricketer and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag who tweeted the video yesterday. "A superwoman for me," he said in his tweet that has since collected quite a few reactions.

The video seems to have been posted first by Twitter user Hatinder Singh on June 10. He explained in his tweet that the woman works as a Hindi typist in front of the collector's office in Madhya Pradesh and types out documents for people. His tweet began gaining traction and people not only began a search for her but also offered to help her - should she need it.

The video was spotted by Sehwag and shared on Twitter. "Not just speed, but the spirit and a lesson that no work is small and no age is big enough to learn and work," he tweeted.
 
Since being posted, the video has collected over 19,800 'likes' and more than 3,000 retweets.

"Wow! Totally inspiring," says one Twitter user on Sehwag's tweet. "She is a wonderful woman, her speed is an inspiration to all young people. I really appreciate her," says another.

In April, business magnate Anand Mahindra, posted about a "shoe doctor". His tweet featured a picture of an incredibly well-advertised cobbler's shop. "This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management..." he tweeted. Within two weeks, Mr Mahindra's team tracked down the man in Haryana and are currently working to help him out.

