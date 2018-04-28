Anand Mahindra's Team Tracked Down Viral 'Shoe Doctor.' How You Can Help

This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management... pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he's still doing this work I'd like to make a small investment in his 'startup'. https://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler?Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oefr69yAy1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

They flew down to meet him&produced these ideas. We would be delighted to get your inputs on the analysis & approaches & which you prefer. We want to design something that enhances the pavement aesthetic & hopefully create a template for roadside vendors..(2/2) pic.twitter.com/bNRB9bkJOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

A suggestion- the kiosk shld be 'mobile'/ 'wheeled' i.e., capable of being wheeled away / pulled behind a rickshaw or motorbike. Municipalities often seize and destroy fixed/immobile kiosks - this will allow him to wheel/ push his kiosk minimising the risk of loosing it all. — Ameet Datta (@DattaAmeet) April 28, 2018

Give him a little shop built on a mahindra pickup. This will give him light/fan, lockable space and mobility to move around. Also he won't have to arrange his shop everyday again to start work. With his increasing age all these factors would become important. — Girish Anand (@GirishAnand) April 28, 2018

The best idea wud b to make a moving work space for him as local authorities might seize it or bulldozed it as & when required so as per my view a wheelie workspace where all the cabins & roof top can be pull out and pull in with the help of slider including seating arrangement — Nishant Sahai (@nishantsahai1) April 28, 2018

What ever you make ...Help him get local municipal license also ...Or else everything will vanish away when they come to run away the hawkers when they see the nice setup he has made on road — chirag kabani (@chiragkb5) April 28, 2018

I think the cobbler himself would have some ideas. Should be incorporated in these slides. Often, in development studies it is seen that the person whom the project is supposed to benefit, is not enchanted with the final project and ends up not using it at all. — Vrushank R Vyas (@retroVrv) April 28, 2018