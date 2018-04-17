Anand Mahindra Thinks This 'Shoe Doctor' Has A Future At IIM. Here's Why

Anand Mahindra's tweets feature an incredibly well-advertised cobbler's shop

Offbeat | | Updated: April 17, 2018 15:47 IST
The board advertises the shoe repair shop as a 'hospital' for 'injured' shoes.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra's WhatsApp Wonderbox (his words, not ours) is the gift that keeps on giving. The Mahindra Group chairman, once again, has tweeple all impressed with his recent posts about a certain 'shoe doctor'. His tweets posted earlier today have collected over 8,200 'likes' and more than 1,900 retweets so far - and still very much counting.

Mr Mahindra's tweets feature an incredibly well-advertised cobbler's shop. "This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management," the business tycoon tweeted. And one couldn't disagree with him seeing the sign at this little business.
 
The board advertises the shoe repair shop as a 'hospital' for 'injured' shoes, listing Dr Narseeram as the doctor on duty. It even mentions the timings for the OPD where he can be consulted - the shoes being the patients, of course. The ad also boasts of using German technique for the treatment of these hurt shoes.

Now, isn't that a smart way to advertise? Mr Mahindra was definitely impressed and is even considering making a small investment in this 'start up' should someone have any information about this 'doctor' and his 'hospital'.
 
Meanwhile, Twitter has been left thoroughly impressed with Dr Narseeram

"This goes to show that no matter what you do if done with passion and a smile, results will probably follow! Even if they don't, you had fun doing it!" comments one Twitter user. "Yes in India there are lot of Management Guru who don't have proper Management certificate but they are masters," says another.
 

Trending

