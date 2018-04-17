Anand Mahindra Thinks This 'Shoe Doctor' Has A Future At IIM. Here's Why

Mr Mahindra's tweets feature an incredibly well-advertised cobbler's shop. "This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management," the business tycoon tweeted. And one couldn't disagree with him seeing the sign at this little business.
This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management... pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018
The board advertises the shoe repair shop as a 'hospital' for 'injured' shoes, listing Dr Narseeram as the doctor on duty. It even mentions the timings for the OPD where he can be consulted - the shoes being the patients, of course. The ad also boasts of using German technique for the treatment of these hurt shoes.
Comments
Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he's still doing this work I'd like to make a small investment in his 'startup'. https://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018
Meanwhile, Twitter has been left thoroughly impressed with Dr Narseeram
"This goes to show that no matter what you do if done with passion and a smile, results will probably follow! Even if they don't, you had fun doing it!" comments one Twitter user. "Yes in India there are lot of Management Guru who don't have proper Management certificate but they are masters," says another.
