Man Works Double Shifts For 8 Months To Buy Girlfriend An Engagement Ring Worth Lakhs

A viral video has captured the journey of Bradley Cho, who worked double shifts for eight months to save enough money for a dream engagement ring for his girlfriend. After finishing his regular office job, he delivered food late into the night and documented his efforts as he worked towards his goal.

Cho wrote in a recent Instagram post that it was day 89 until he could buy an engagement ring to propose to his girlfriend. His Instagram feed shows daily videos documenting his journey to raise the amount needed to buy a diamond ring for his girlfriend.

In one of the videos, Cho shared that he had finally raised $6,500, approximately Rs 6 lakh, to buy the "dream ring" that his partner deserves. He also explained how difficult it was to reach his goal.

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Cho recalled delivering food every night after his regular corporate job, recording himself, editing the videos and preparing for the next day. He said he went to sleep at 2 am and woke up at 6 am for almost eight months.

During his mission, Cho also fell ill for two weeks and nearly got fired from his full-time job after his boss found one of his videos. Despite these challenges, he said it was all worth it because he now had the money to get the ring his girlfriend "truly deserves".

In another video shared later, Cho showed himself visiting the Wedding Bands & Co store to collect the custom ring designed by Koorosh and his team. He explained that he purchased a lab-grown diamond with their birthstones on the side.

Social Media Reaction

Cho's gesture was appreciated by many social media users, who urged him to share the proposal video. Several users also reacted to his posts with heart emoticons.

One user commented, "we aren't even at the proposal and I'm already crying."

Another user noted, "This made me genuinely happy."

"That ring isn't just a token of love, it's a reminder of the unwavering commitment on each of those days," added a third user.