Man Who Lost 50 Kg Says His Secret To Weight Loss Was "Enjoying Junk Food In Moderation"

Losing weight can be a struggle, especially for those with a slower metabolism. While it is easy to gain extra weight, it takes a lot of effort and diet control to get back in shape. Often, people blindly follow diet and exercise plans that leave them disappointed. However, when someone manages to do this brilliantly, their fat loss journey takes the internet by storm, inspiring and motivating many to start their fitness journey. Now, a man who lost 50 kilograms revealed that the secret to his weight loss was enjoying junk food in moderation.

In an Instagram video, weight loss coach Nick Geoppo highlighted how restrictive weight loss diets can do more harm than good. He said that the drastic measure of cutting out on food is not sustainable. The weight may drop and changes will show, however, Mr Geoppo said it also becomes easier to gain back the weight, ruining all the efforts.

In the video, Mr Geoppo urged people not to take the "alcoholic approach" to food as cravings tend to intensify, much like how withdrawal symptoms increase when alcohol is eliminated. He shared his personal experience, where he lost 49.89 kg in 2019 and has since successfully maintained his weight without gaining any. But, before 2019, from 2013 to 2019, every time he lost weight, he ended up gaining back 50+ pounds, he said.

Further, Mr Geoppo listed examples of restrictive diets such as Keto, low carb, fasting, and counting calories using tracker apps. He said that one of his mistakes was following such restrictive diets due to which ended up gaining back the weight.

He cautioned people against following such restrictive diets. "The way you lose weight dictates how sustainable your results are. I don't want to be in a restriction for the rest of my life," he said.

Mr Geoppo further suggested that even junk foods don't need to be eliminated, and can be eaten in moderation. He proposed eating 1 or 2 slices of pizza instead of 3 or 4, or 1 scoop of ice cream instead of a whole pint.

Mr Geoppo said that the key to lasting results lies in making real and sustainable lifestyle changes. By embracing a non-obsessive approach, one can build a balanced and positive relationship with food. This can help them keep off the weight.