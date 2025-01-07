Mumbai Woman Goes From 72 kg To 58 kg: 5 Fat-Loss Workouts That Helped Her

Gaining excess weight is easy in today's environment of junk food, erratic schedules, and thrown-off biological clocks. But it's difficult to lose those additional pounds once they start to accumulate. To get back in shape, a lot of work and diet control are required. When someone does this really well, their "fat to fit" journey frequently becomes viral. When Yogya Tiwari, a fitness coach, became viral on Instagram with her transformation story, this is precisely what occurred.

Yogya Tiwari, a renowned fitness coach, regularly shares valuable workout tips and tricks on her Instagram. Recently, she posted a set of pictures revealing the workout routine that helped her lose 14 kilos, transforming her weight from 72 to 58 kilos.

This 5-day full-body workout, which played a key role in her incredible transformation, is now going viral across the internet.

Day 1: Full-Body Circuit (Strength & Cardio)

Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Workout:

1. Jumping Jacks - 30 seconds

2. Squats - 15-20 reps

3. Mountain Climbers - 30 seconds

4. Push-ups - 12-15 reps

5. Lunges - 12 reps per leg

Repeat the circuit 3-4 times with 1-minute rest between circuits.

Day 2: Lower Body & Core

Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Workout:

1. Bodyweight Squats - 15-20 reps

2. Forward Lunges - 12 reps per leg

3. Glute Bridges - 15-20 reps

4. Plank - 30 seconds

5. Bicycle Crunches - 15-20 reps per side

Repeat 3-4 sets with 1-minute rest between sets.

Day 3: Cardio & Core

Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Workout:

1. Jumping Jacks - 30 seconds

2. High Knees - 30 seconds

3. Mountain Climbers - 30 seconds

4. Plank - 30-45 seconds

5. Russian Twists - 15-20 reps

Repeat the circuit 3-4 times with 1-minute rest between circuits.

Day 4: Upper Body Strength

Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Workout:

1. Push-ups - 12-15 reps

2. Tricep Dips-12-15 reps

3. Plank to Push-up - 10-12 reps

4. Superman Hold - 30 seconds

5. Side Plank - 30 seconds per side

Repeat 3-4 sets with 1-minute rest between sets.

Day 5: Full-Body HIIT

Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Workout:

Perform each exercise at high intensity for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds rest.

1. Jumping Jacks

2. Bodyweight Squats

3. Mountain Climbers

4. Burpees

5. Lunges

6. Plank

Repeat the circuit 4-5 times with 1-minute rest between rounds.

She also mentioned in her post that this fat loss workout schedule is designed to build muscle, burn fat, and increase endurance. Adjust the difficulty as needed by increasing reps or reducing rest time as you progress.