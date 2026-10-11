Man Spends Rs 1 Lakh On First Date At Michelin-Starred Restaurant, Asks Woman For Money Back After Rejection

A woman's rejection of a man after an expensive first date has sparked an online debate after he allegedly asked her to return $1,050 (about Rs 1 lakh) he spent on their outing. The exchange, shared on X, has raised questions about dating etiquette, financial expectations and whether an expensive date comes with any strings attached.

According to screenshots shared online, the woman messaged the man after their date to tell him that she did not see a future for them as a couple. She said she enjoyed the evening but felt they weren't compatible long-term. She also suggested that they remain friends rather than pursue a romantic relationship.

However, the man's response took an unexpected turn. According to the screenshots, he asked her to return $1,050, the amount he had spent on their date.

"Chivalry is dead," the post was captioned.

See the post here:

The incident gained further attention after the woman's earlier post describing the outing resurfaced online. According to her account, the man had planned the evening as a surprise and arranged a luxury car to take her to a Michelin-starred restaurant. The date was reportedly an elaborate affair, with the man making arrangements for the evening and displaying traditional gestures of chivalry, including opening doors for her.

The exchange has since triggered a debate over expectations in modern dating, particularly when one person spends a substantial amount of money before both have established whether they are compatible.

While some social media users criticised the man for asking for his money back after being rejected, others argued that spending such a large amount on a first date was unnecessary, especially when the two people were still getting to know each other.

Some users, however, sided with the man, questioning whether it was fair for the woman to accept an expensive outing and then suggest remaining friends. Others argued that if the man had chosen to pay for the date, the expense should not automatically become a debt simply because the relationship did not work out.

One user wrote, "But to be honest, a Michelin-star restaurant for a first date was a risky move. Coffee would've achieved the same results and cost $20." Another commented, "Absolutely warranted. So many women out in the world just want men to have them pay for a lavish lifestyle with no commitment. There are so many great men out in the world who are still single because they are avoiding women who just want to take instead of giving back."