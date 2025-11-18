Man Shares Wild Bumble Match Experience When Woman's Mother Gets Involved

A man has shared a strange experience after he matched with a girl on Bumble dating app. In a post on LinkedIn, a user named Umang Rana shared the hilarious story of how he matched with someone and had a normal conversation. However, things took a turn when the woman's mother called him, asking if he'd manage their office's social media page.

"So I matched with someone on Bumble Inc. Normal match, normal chat, normal 'where are you from' energy. We talked for a day. Next morning, her MOM calls me," he wrote in the post.

"She says, 'Beta, I heard you do writing and marketing humare office ka page sambhal loge?'"

The mother, seemingly eager to seal the deal, even asked Rana if he takes advance payments. The woman later apologised, saying her mom was "extra," but the damage was already done. Rana's post went viral, with many joking that he's now dating the entire family.

Social media reaction

"First time in history: Aunty skipped 'What are your plans with my daughter?' and went straight to 'What are your deliverables this quarter?'" one user wrote.

"So Tinder, Bumble is doing what LinkedIn couldn't do? What a time to be alive," another user joked.

"Date bhi aur client bhi. Could you tell me the gods you pray to?" a third user wrote.

