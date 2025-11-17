Billionaire Bill Ackman's Dating Advice Sparks Hilarious Memes. Here's What He Said

Billionaire Bill Ackman sparked a meme fest on social media with his dating advice. The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his "two cents" for the young people.

At a time when dating trends like situationship, breadcrumbing, orbiting, benching, and love bombing are popular among the young generation, Ackman's old-school dating advice has left many people chuckling.

He suggested asking, "May I meet you?" before engaging in conversation, claiming it worked wonders for him in his youth. Ackman attributed the success of this approach to the combination of "proper grammar and politeness".

Here's what he said exactly

"I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that I found compelling," Ackman wrote in a post on X.

"I would ask: 'May I meet you?' before engaging further in a conversation. I almost never got a No," he revealed, further stating that it "inevitably enabled" the opportunity for a further conversation.

"I met a lot of really interesting people this way. I think the combination of proper grammar and politeness was the key to its effectiveness. You might give it a try. And yes, I think it should also work for women seeking men as well as same sex interactions. Just two cents from an older happily married guy concerned about our next generation's happiness and population replacement rates."

See the memes here:

The original "May I meet you?" pic.twitter.com/rNM9zth8B9 — Rudy Havenstein, Senior Markets Commentator. (@RudyHavenstein) November 16, 2025

Life after saying “May I meet you?”pic.twitter.com/yrsXmCbgNn — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) November 16, 2025

MAY I MEET YOU? pic.twitter.com/nR87fjnQBj — 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞 (@EffMktHype) November 16, 2025

Just said "May I meet you?" and that was it. Thank you so much @BillAckman it worked!!! https://t.co/MtDIdjmLAK pic.twitter.com/YFnjfeKO6V — John Connor (@skyneet_) November 16, 2025

After his post, the internet had a field day. Many users joked that it wouldn't work in today's dating culture. Some users playfully criticised Ackman for being out of touch. "Hey Bill what happens when she thinks you meant meat instead of meet," one user asked.

"I tried this at the coffee shop. I asked this cute girl sitting next to me, "May I meet you?" She said no. The end," wrote one user, to which Ackman responded: "Try again. You need not fear being rejected. Wrong girl for you. Her loss, your gain."

"How did you meet your wife?" another user asked.

Ackman responded, "When my ex-wife and I emailed our friends that we were splitting, a college professor of mine called me and said he had the perfect woman for me. The description was very compelling, and he invited me to dinner at his home with her and her then-boyfriend so I passed."

"Six months later, another close friend texted me and said that she had just met the perfect woman for me. The description perfectly matched the one I heard six months before. I asked for the woman's name and it was the same name, but she was still dating the same guy. Three months later when we were both out of relationships, we went on a first date and I fell in love."