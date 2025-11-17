Passenger's Wild Claim Forces United Airlines Flight To Make Emergency Landing In US

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger claimed his wife had a bomb in her luggage, the New York Post reported.

The flight from Dallas to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport made an emergency landing in Missouri on Sunday after the passenger alerted the crew about the alleged bomb, sparking panic.

Sources shared further details with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as it reported that the plane was diverted to St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 8:40 am (local time).

According to the outlet, emergency services and the bomb squad responded to the scene and all passengers were safely evacuated and luggage inspected.

However, no bomb was found, with reports suggesting that it was a hoax claim. The passenger was detained for questioning and faces charges, the outlet stated.

As quoted in the report, airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said no injuries were reported.

As per the report, United Airlines said that law enforcement successfully searched and cleared the aircraft, with the flight taking off from St. Louis in the afternoon and landing safely in Chicago.

"United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern," the airline said in its statement.

"Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago."