Dramatic Video Shows US Store Owner Firing At Masked Robbers, Chasing Them Into Streets

Five masked robbers barged into a jewellery store in Madera, California, only to fly out of the front door dramatically, thanks to the store owner's quick thinking and bravery.

At around 5:30 pm (local time) on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the robbers, wearing black masks and gloves, entered Olivia's Fine Jewelry store and began smashing glass cases to steal valuable jewellery, the New York Post reported.

A store clerk attempted to intervene, pushing one of the thieves back over a counter. Moments later, the robbers began running when the store owner emerged with a gun and opened fire, chasing the robbers out of the store and into the streets.

They were still able to make off with $170,000 in gems, the report mentioned, citing the authorities.

NEW: Masked robbers go flying out the front door of a jewelry store they were robbing when the owner of the shop came out with a gun.



Surveillance video shows the moment a group of masked thugs went running for their lives in Madera, California.



The robbers were able to steal… pic.twitter.com/dGiiZsswL6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 16, 2025

Security footage shows the owner firing shots at the fleeing thieves, continuing to chase them outside, and firing more shots into the street. The thieves escaped in a dark sedan, which was later abandoned outside city limits. It's unclear if any of the criminals were hit.

The incident is being investigated by the Madera Police Department, which described it as "meticulous" and "thought out".

Police Sgt. Blake Short praised the owner's actions, saying, "I believe the store owner did what he felt was necessary at the time."

"It's shocking to the conscience," police Short told ABC 7.

"It's scary to the [shop-owning] family because it is a mom-and-pop store, with family being your own employees, it's your own business and your livelihood."

"This was definitely meticulous. It was thought out. It did not appear to be a first time for these individuals."