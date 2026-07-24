Man Shares Stranger's Thoughtful Message About Never Wasting Food

A simple moment at a restaurant has caught the attention of social media users after an X user shared the words of an elderly man on food waste. The brief interaction has resonated with many for its message about valuing food.

Sharing the incident on X, user Dhairya Keshri wrote that he was eating dosa beside an elderly man who appeared to be around 75 years old.

He said that after finishing his meal, the man's plate was completely clean.

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According to the Dhairya, there was not a single drop of sambar, not a speck of chutney and not even a tiny piece of onion left on the plate.

Dhairya said someone sitting at the table noticed this and asked the elderly man about it.

The elderly man smiled and replied that if a person cannot grow, produce or make food themselves, they do not have the right to waste it.

Reflecting on the interaction, Dhairya described it as a simple thought that carried a lifetime of wisdom.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the elderly man for his thoughtful gesture.

One user commented, "Well said. So true."

Another user noted, "Exactly, we should definitely not waste."