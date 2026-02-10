Civil Engineer To Milan Fashion Week: Indian Man's Journey Wins Hearts Online

A post shared by Shubham Vaidkar has been winning hearts online, as it captures his remarkable journey from working as a civil engineer in India to walking the runway for fashion house Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week (MFW).

He shared a video on social media, depicting two different phases of his life. One scene shows him as a civil engineer, reflecting on his early career in India, while the second shows his transformed self, confidently walking the ramp as a high-fashion model at one of the world's most prestigious fashion platforms.

Watch Video Here:

The clear contrast between the two looks effectively highlights the huge leap in his professional and personal journey.

Social Media Reaction

The post received an overwhelming response from viewers, garnering over 90,000 likes and hundreds of comments in no time. People on social media openly praised him, praising his passion, courage, and the courage to break away from the conventional path and pursue his dreams in the comments section.

Many users cited his story as an example of how career paths aren't always straight-forward, and that through consistent hard work and dedication, one can reinvent oneself.

One user commented, "I love seeing you succeed."

Another user noted, "Long way to go brother."

"Amazing transformation and life changes buddy," added a third user.