Man Shares Cab Driver's Take On Fixing India's Traffic Issues, Goes Viral

A startup founder's early morning cab ride in Pune has sparked discussion online after he shared a powerful lesson about traffic and road behaviour. What began as a casual conversation to stay awake during a 4 am commute turned into a thought-provoking reflection on how people treat emergency vehicles on Indian roads. Founder Vik Gambhir shared the experience in a LinkedIn post, recalling a conversation with his cab driver during a ride through the nearly empty streets of Pune.

A Simple Solution To Traffic?

According to Gambhir, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the cab driver remarked that India's traffic problem has a very simple solution.

At first, Gambhir said he did not take the comment seriously and assumed it would be another common opinion about traffic. However, the driver's next statement immediately caught his attention.

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The driver revealed that he had worked as an ambulance driver for 11 years. Drawing from that experience, he suggested that before anyone is granted a driving licence, they should spend one week driving an ambulance.

Lessons From Behind The Wheel Of An Ambulance

The driver explained that people should experience what it feels like to drive an ambulance with its siren blaring while carrying a patient in critical condition. He described situations where someone in the back struggles to breathe, family members are panicking and every traffic signal feels like a race against time.

Reflecting on his years as an ambulance driver, he spoke about the challenges he regularly witnessed on the road. According to him, many motorists refused to give way, vehicles blocked junctions, drivers parked carelessly for a few minutes and some even attempted to overtake ambulances to save a few seconds.

A Thought-Provoking Observation

Gambhir said the driver eventually made a remark that left the entire ride silent.

The driver explained that traffic feels like an inconvenience when people are driving their own vehicles. However, for someone behind the wheel of an ambulance, traffic can become a matter of life and death.

The conversation left a lasting impression on Gambhir. He said that spending a week driving an ambulance might teach people more about road responsibility than the current driving test.

He added that the idea no longer seemed unreasonable and noted that one of the most insightful things he had heard that month came during a sleep-deprived cab ride in Pune at 4 am.