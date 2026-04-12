Man Opens Up About Work-Life Balance Struggle After Becoming Father: "I'm Honestly Exhausted"

A Bengaluru-based professional has sparked an online conversation about the challenges of balancing corporate life and fatherhood. In a heartfelt Reddit post, he shared his exhaustion with the 11-to-11 work routine, which is taking a toll on his relationship with his one-year-old son. "I'm honestly exhausted with this 11-to-11 corporate routine. It's taking more from me than I ever expected. The hardest part isn't even the long hours - it's what I'm missing at home," he wrote in the post titled, "Trying to quit corporate slavery for my son."

The man, who works in the corporate sector, described how his demanding schedule is forcing him to miss precious moments with his son. He feels heartbroken when he has to turn his son away, who crawls up to him with excitement.

"My one-year-old son crawls up to me with so much excitement, hoping I'll pick him up or play with him. And more often than not, I have to turn him away because I'm stuck on another "urgent" call. The look on his face stays with me... and it breaks my heart every single time," he added.

"I don't want to keep missing these moments. They're not going to come back."

See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction and resonated with many on the platform, with many users sharing their life stories.

"I am the only bread earner. I'm ready to quit and pick up trading. But things don't seem right. When I think about my kid's education, a home and post retirement corpus for us, I am ok to stay a corporate slave and sacrifice the time I can stay with my kid just to secure family's future. Nuclear family responsibilities hits different," one user wrote.

"Bad idea to switch out stable income for something that barebones. Especially when you have a baby. Work your job, and release prototypes of your product into the market. If there's traction build off of it. If you don't have time at your current job, try and switch out," another user wrote.

"Kids lose their babyish charm and cuteness once they enter school and begin to grow... Once the kid reaches adulthood, he will not appreciate that his father had sacrificed his career for him. Manage your time effectively for family and work. Plan better vacations, have a good car, and take them somewhere on every weekend," a third user chimed in.