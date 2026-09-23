Man Invests Rs 25,000 Each For His 'Loyal' Driver And Housekeeper, Wins Praise: 'Amount Will Double In 10 Years'

In a heartwarming gesture highlighting the importance of financial security for domestic workers, a man has caught social media's attention for investing money on behalf of his driver and housekeeper upon realising they did not have any source of pension or provident fund benefits. In a social media post, the user named Naresh detailed that he had invested Rs 25,000 for each of the two employees in the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme.

Naresh, who described himself as an advocate for road safety and defensive driving, shared that the amount invested would help them have some financial buffer.

"I realised my two employees, my driver and my cook/maid/housekeeper don't have any pension /provident fund," wrote Naresh in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"So I made a small beginning by opening a Kisan Vikas Patra for Rs.25,000 for each which will double in 10 years. I'm thinking I'll contribute this same amount once every year."

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a government-backed, saving scheme, designed to double the invested amount over a fixed period. Reluanhced in 2014, KVP offers a risk-free, long-term investment opportunity for the public so that more people can save money.

Naresh urged others to also step up and open similar investment pathways for their loyal employees so that they feel supoorted in old age.

"If you got some loyal employees, think about a small investment for their retirement. Even 10,000 is a start. It will give them some financial support in their old age," said Naresh.

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Nice Gesture

As Naresh's post showcasing his kind gesture gained traction, social media users lauded him for looking after his employees' well-being.

"Wow! That is indeed a very noble and kind gesture from you," said one user while another added: "One should, in all earnestness, recognise that these men and women in the unorganised sector are the most vulnerable group.

A third commented: "We need more people like you sir. Good job."