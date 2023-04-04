Man In China Spends 21 Hours On Knees Amid Rain, Begs Ex-Girlfriend To Return

Despite the commotion, his ex-girlfriend was nowhere to be seen.

A breakup is an intense and excruciating experience and can cause immense pain and suffering to both parties involved. It is also quite difficult to let go of the person you love. Seems like one man in China was not willing to say goodbye to his ex-girlfriend, so he went to extreme lengths in an attempt to win her back.

According to South China Morning Post, a man spent 21 hours on his knees in the rain outside his ex-girlfriend's office, begging her to take him back. Pictures and videos of the incident have now caused a stir on social media in China, with many saying that the man's actions were a massive "red flag".

As per the report, the man knelt outside the building's entrance in Dazhou for 21 hours from 1 pm on March 28 until 10 am the next day. Battling rain and cold, he knelt outside her office with a bouquet of roses in hand waiting for his ex to change her mind.

Meanwhile, locals gathered around him and urged him to give up his efforts, the video media outlet Jiupai News reported.

''Many of us tried to talk him into leaving. It's not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face,'' a man, surnamed, Li was quoted as saying.

The bizarre situation attracted so much attention that even the police reached the scene and tried to persuade him to leave. However, he was undeterred and asked the police, "Is it illegal for me to kneel here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.''

A police officer informed that his ex-girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago, adding that he was seeking forgiveness.

The man ultimately left at 10 am on March 29 'because he could not bear the cold any longer.