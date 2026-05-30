'It Doesn't Let Us Leave': Man Explains Why People Prefer Bengaluru Despite High Rent

A man from Bihar has gone viral on social media after sharing his thoughts on why many people who move to Bengaluru find it difficult to leave the city despite facing several day-to-day challenges. His comments, posted in an Instagram video, have resonated with many residents and professionals living in the city.

The man, identified as Ankit, reflected on Bengaluru's unique appeal and explained why it continues to attract people from different parts of the country.

Why People Stay In Bengaluru

In the video, Ankit said that many people move to Bengaluru but later find it hard to leave. According to him, this remains true even when people experience loneliness, anxiety and the city's well-known traffic problems.

He also pointed out that a large portion of many residents' salaries is often spent on rent for apartments. However, despite these challenges, people continue to choose Bengaluru as their home.

Watch Video Here:

Ankit noted that job opportunities in the information technology sector are not limited to Bengaluru. He said that cities such as Gurgaon, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai also have IT companies and career opportunities.

According to Ankit, one of the biggest reasons people remain attached to Bengaluru is its weather. He said the city's pleasant climate makes it difficult for many residents to move elsewhere, even when they face personal or professional challenges.

Social Media Reactions

Ankit's remarks appeared to strike a chord with many Bengaluru residents and working professionals. Several social media users related to his observations about the city's combination of comfort, career opportunities and everyday struggles, which continue to draw people from across India.

One user commented, "This is true."

Another user noted, "Bengaluru's weather is so good."