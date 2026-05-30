"America Taught Us Time Management": Expat Compares Working Life In US And India

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked a lively debate online after sharing how moving abroad changed his view of productivity. Ravi R. Kumar posted on Instagram to compare the morning routines and professional habits of America and India.

He explained that many offices in the US open as early as 6:30 am. By 3:00 pm, workers have already finished a massive portion of their daily tasks. In contrast, he noted that employees in India are often just settling in at that time, drinking tea and scrolling through the news while their focus wavers.

Reflecting on his experiences, Kumar suggested that both nations offer unique lessons, writing that India taught him about emotion and warmth, whilst America taught him about time management.

He encouraged his followers to learn from their surroundings and show respect to both countries. The post received a wave of mixed reactions, with some users praising the early schedule for leaving afternoons free, and others defending the chaotic but heartfelt culture of India.